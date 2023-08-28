Mention dinosaurs, and more times than not, you will catch the attention of almost any primary school-aged child nearest to you.
When self-published author and Peel High School English teacher, Nick Hodgson likened writing a story to being a paleontologist, his Year 5 and 6 audience from Tamworth Public School (TPS) was hooked.
Mr Hodgson visited the school on Monday, August 28, to discuss his second book, Partners in Time, which was released in August and which some of the students were already familiar with, as they were among the test readers who helped with the refinement of the plot.
"You need to go searching for the bones of your story," he said.
"Just as the paleontologist digs and sifts through dirt to find dinosaur bones, so too do you have to dig and sift through the information and detail you have, to come up with a plan for your story ... the more you dig, the clearer your plan will be ," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic provided an excuse for many to take up new pastimes or hobbies, for others, like Mr Hodgson, it gave him the time to do something he had been thinking about for years.
The Year 7 to 12 English teacher wrote his first self-published young adult fiction book, The Christmas Conclave, which was published in November 2022.
His imagination has kept running and in the time since, Mr Hodgson published his second book, Partners in Time, and has a sequel to that already underway.
The fictional Partners in Time, is a tale of friendship, unexpected discoveries, and the potential ramifications of altering the past. The two leads, Jett and Harry, are young friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they discover a real underground tunnel connecting wartime London to modern-day New Zealand.
Reader feedback is crucial in helping an author tailor the final product, and in creating Partners in Time, Mr Hodgson sought input from a range of test readers, including a number of Year 6 students from TPS.
This was the first time TPS has been involved in a test reading project, and Year 5 and 6 teacher Hannah McKerrow said students were approached to participate.
"Once the children had signed up, they received a copy of the manuscript to read, and had a list of survey questions to complete - all to be done in their own time," she said.
Mr Hodgson said the survey had specific questions on the plot and characterisation in the book.
This feedback, along with feedback from other sources, was then incorporated into the next draft.
TPS librarian Melissa Mack said the school's Book Week activities would continue through the week and also include a performance of books and costume and book fair.
"We had a calendar clash, so the school is a week late with our Book Week activities," she said.
Mr Hodgson said publishing a book had been one of his long-standing ambitions. His first book, The Christmas Concave, was published under a pen name, Hodgo Hodgeson.
Mr Hodgson said Partners in Time was available online.
