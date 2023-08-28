Quirindi Golf Club has been handed a $10,000 reprieve on their annual water bill after skyrocketing rates nearly forced the closure of the well-loved green.
The decision was made at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's (LPSC) ordinary meeting on August 23, with a majority of councillors voting to set the golf club's water access fee at $2,050 for the next year.
It brings the water access charges down from $12,800, giving the golf club a lump sum saving of $10,750.
But it falls far short of the club's request to have their water usage rates set at 2020/21 levels for the next decade so they could use the savings to buy storage tanks to pump bore water into.
It would have taken the strain off the town's water supply, Qurindi RSL's Luke Scanlon said.
However, council rejected the request based on estimated data that showed there would be a loss of $192,000 over 10 years if the water rates were dropped from about $1.90 kilolitre to $1.10KL.
"Council should not consider a reduction in fees for water supplied to the Quirindi Golf Club based on water usage rates," according to LPSC papers.
"The golf club's request is not a cost effective option for council and would be unreasonable for the current council to commit future councils to such a request.
"Based on the correspondence and discussions to date we do not have sufficient information upon which to determine the Quirindi RSL Golf Club's financial position."
READ ALSO:
Mr Scanlon said their water rates have tripled over the last four years, increasing from 55 cents per kilolitre to $1.90KL today.
"The water usage fee is crippling," he said.
He also said the club's water access fee in 2019 jumped from about $1400 per year to a whopping $10,000, when the council switched their access rate from 40ml to 100ml.
"We didn't even know about this access fee until they started charging $10,000 extra [in 2019]," Mr Scanlon said.
In a letter to the LPSC, Quirindi RSL's Tina Allen said, "my biggest concern for the golf club is the ongoing and increasing costs, and as a result becoming uneconomical and closing".
"We are ultimately seeking help for a mutual suitable water strategy to reduce costs at the golf club," Ms Allen wrote.
The Leader has contacted the Liverpool Plains Shire Council for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.