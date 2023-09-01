It's up there with earning his first Super Rugby cap and making his Wallabies debut as something Harry Wilson will long cherish.
The former Gunnedah junior regards winning the Brisbane premiership with older brother Will as one of the best moments of his career; "if not the best".
"To win a premiership with my brother for the club I love is the best feeling ever," the Reds No.8 said via text after arriving in England to play for the Barbarians.
The three year age difference, Harry is 23 and Will 26, and their different career trajectories meant it was something the two, who for a time during their junior days played in the same team for the Red Devils, had never really thought too seriously about.
"We never dreamed of it because it seemed so unlikely to ever happen," Harry told Jim Tucker ahead of the grand final.
But last Saturday it did, with Harry packing down at the back of the scrum and Will in the second row in the decider against Wests.
The brothers went on to, pardon the pun, play a crucial role in Brothers' winning their first Hospital Cup since 2016.
Harry was awarded the Tony Shaw Medal as the player of the grand final while Will came up with the defensive play that sealed the 26-24 win. He was ruled to have got his hands under the ball as Wests lock Angelo Smith fell over the tryline.
"He's worked so hard to be there and the way he played in the finals series was unreal," Harry said of Will.
"He was one of our best players each game".
The first thing the two have ever won together, he hopes it "won't be the last".
Coming back from 19-0 down after 31 minutes, for Harry the title triumph erased a little bit of the pain of their 2019 grand final loss.
"It was something that really hurt me and I wanted to fix," he said.
Post-game he told Tucker that sprinting to the Brothers fans "pouring onto the ground from the hill" was something he'd "dreamt of".
After a couple of days of celebrating it was then onto the plane for a six-week trip through England, Wales and France with the Barbarians.
His first time involved with the famous club, he said it is really exciting.
Their first match is against English-club side Northampton this Saturday (local time).
