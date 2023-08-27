The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Soccer: Chloe Nott stars for Tamworth FC after returning from US journey

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:11pm, first published August 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last half-decade was a whirlwind for Chloe Nott, but at the end of it all, the Tamworth resident has returned home wiser for the experience and ready to enjoy the simple life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Laura Kane hailed as new AFL football boss
The AFL's new executive general manager of football, Laura Kane. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Shayne Hope
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.