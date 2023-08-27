For those contemplating marital bliss, there was a world of wedding inspiration at Winton during the weekend, 15 kilometres west of Tamworth.
Tangaratta Vineyards and Function Centre hosted its 2023 Wedding Expo on Sunday, August 27, attracting a mix of local businesses, wedding planners, and brides-to-be.
The vineyard and function centre swapped hands in January this year, giving the new managers a chance to bring the Wedding Expo back after a five-year hiatus.
The expo is one of the biggest of its kind in the region and is designed to give happy couples an idea of what local services are available to make their big day truly special.
More than 100 people attended the expo, organisers said.
Everything from photography and filming, to DJs and entertainment, to venues and catering were on display as local businesses showcased their craftsmanship.
Couples revelled in the chance to explore the diverse range of offerings all under one roof as the expo attempted to fulfil every potential wedding need.
