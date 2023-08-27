The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Northern Inland Football: Tamworth FC defeat Moore Creek Mountain Goats in dramatic fashion

By Zac Lowe
August 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frezer Vera celebrates his incredible goal with Josh Wilson-Hone. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Frezer Vera celebrates his incredible goal with Josh Wilson-Hone. Picture by Zac Lowe.

While the top teams in the Northern Inland premier league first grade competition have jostled for position and sought the much-coveted minor premiership in recent weeks, Tamworth FC has quietly begun a hot streak of its own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.