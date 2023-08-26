The best teams in any sport have a habit of stepping up their level of play against elite opposition.
It is a trait the Tamworth FC women exhibited today, who went on to secure the Tamworth women's premier league minor premiership after their 1-0 win over the OVA Mushies today, who stand-in coach Michael Gay said "really do bring out the best in us".
"You won't get a better women's game than those two teams playing against each other," Gay said.
"They play hard, they play fair, but it definitely is nice to go into the semi-finals having had several wins over them this year."
Leading in, Tamworth FC were the top-ranked team in the competition, while OVA (who are also reigning champions) were second on the ladder.
Fittingly, the match was hard-fought from the first minute to the 90th.
The opening half began in a stand-off in which both sides had chances but neither could convert, until Chloe Nott slotted a goal in the bottom right corner shortly before the break.
Tamworth FC stepped up the pressure in the second half, and Gay credited the team's defensive ability as a key factor in their success this year.
"We are a really hard team to break down," he said.
"In that second half of the game, that resolute defending is what kept us in it when our legs started to tire."
While their 1-0 victory did not ultimately impact the ladder after today's final round, it was important for Tamworth FC nonetheless.
The same two teams will meet once again in the major semi-final in a fortnight, and with today's win making it three victories for Tamworth FC over OVA this year, Gay said it "should give our girls a lot of confidence".
Now, all that is left is to prepare for finals.
"I don't think we change anything," Gay said.
"The girls are going fantastically well, and we keep seeming to do enough to win every game. We did have that one loss to OVA earlier this year, but that was still a close game as well.
"So everything's the same for the next three or four weeks, and we'll see what happens on that final day."
