All the teams for a blockbuster weekend of New England finals action

It's the business end of the New England competition and there's plenty for rugby fans to look forward to with two days of finals action.
Bellevue Oval will host the major semi-finals on Saturday, where the first grand finalists for 2023 will be decided.
The focus then moves onto Moran Oval on Sunday for the minor semi-finals.
Major Semi-Finals: Bellevue Oval, Armidale - Saturday, August 26
First grade: Albies v Barbarians- kick-off 3pm
Albies: 1 Chayton Ekanayake, 2 George Burns, 3 Ben Hamparsum (c), 4 Mark Green, 5 Hamish Brown, 6 Tom McCormack, 7 Nick Alcorn, 8 Sam Greer, 9 Charlie Flude, 10 Matt Peterson, 11 Will Makim, 12 Harry Lane, 13 Joe Kennedy, 14 Nick Corderoy, 15 Braith Powick. Coaches: Neil Van Der Linde, Michael TeMoana
Barbarians: 1 Cody Graham (c), 2 Cooper Johnson, 3 Jack Humbert (c), 4 Josh Clark, 5 Ronald Palefau, 6 Jake De Filippis, 7 Hayden Schumacher, 8 Peahelotu Taulanga, 9 Jacob Whitehill, 10 Darcy Booth, 11 Banjo Clark, 12 Liam Whitehill, 13 Matt Rasmussen, 14 Emerson Filter, 15 Edward Pitt, 16 Bill Hyde, 17 Stuart Rabone, 18 Luke Armatage, 19 Fergus Lupton, 20 Taylor Adams, 21 Aiden Kelly, 22 Thomas Condon. Coach: Brad Hague
Women's 10s: Albies v Barbarians - kick-off 1.45pm
Albies: 1 Elly Byrial, 2 Zara Bambling, 3 Hayley O'Connor, 4 Sally Nielsen, 5 Kate Wykes, 6 Annalise Martin, 7 Clare Harpley, 8 Erin Alcorn, 9 Addy Haddrill, 10 Poppy Toddhunter, 11 Elsie Hunt, 12 Tink Morgan, 13 Meg Groenewald, 14 Grace Thomas, 15 Ollie Nichols. Coach: Hugh McCormack
Barbarians: 1 Mackinley Giliver, 2 Emily Dickson (c), 3 Madeline Brockhoff, 4 Tiara Hamilton, 5 Bella Johnson, 6 Sateeva Boney, 7 Skye Gordon Briggs (c), 8 Paige Anderson, 9 Ell McNaught, 10 Taylor Danieli, 11 Emma Widders, 12 Jeanette Waters, 13 Serena Levy, 14 Jamelia Kelly, 15 Caitlin Woods, 16 Jessica Natty. Coach: Daniel Dooner
Second grade: Tamworth v Albies - kick-off 12.10pm
Tamworth: 1 Nicholas Bradbery, 2 Colin Fogarty, 3 Sam White, 4 Norman Turner, 5 Nathaniel Ellerton, 6 Alastair Doyle, 7 Ben Carter, 8 Michael Orcher, 9 Timothy Umbers, 10 David Quick (c), 11 Jaidyn Tunbridge, 12 William Clinch, 13 Brandon Humphries, 14 Cameron Lane, 15 Luke Neal. Coaches: Brent Robinson, Bernie Williams
Albies: 1 Will Markey, 2 Jack Bowery, 3 Oscar Ward, 4 Tommy Hamilton, 5 Hamish McMaster, 6 James Slacksmith, 7 Tom Medway, 8 Lachlan McGufficke, 9 Jack Cooper, 10 Issac Brown, 11 Lachlan Munday, 12 Chris Court, 13 Ben Childes, 14 Will Gordon, 15 Tom Puckeridge. Coaches: Scott Waterson, Mick McCarthy
Third grade: Albies v Tamworth - kick-off 10.40am
Albies: 1 Oliver Murphy, 2 Lachie Lawson, 3 James Holy, 4 Will Freeman, 5 Ethan Kruger, 6 Tom Mitchell, 7 Angus Barber, 8 Patty Davis, 9 Tully Muller, 10 Paddy Keady (c), 11 Liam Keady, 12 Ben Donohoe (c), 13 Jack Adams, 14 Henry Molesworth, 15 Royce Carroll, 16 Tubs Wheeler, 17 Archie Paton, 18 Jack McAuliffe, 19 Hamish Chan, 20 Ryan Schmitt, 21 Archie Chick, 22 Nick Baker. Coaches: Sam Webster, Nick Quinn
Tamworth: 1 Oliver McKenzie, 2 Alex Fogarty, 3 Luke Wallace, 4 Taito Koroi, 5 Aidan Dougherty, 6 Bailey Rock, 7 Ashley Dwyer, 8 Tom Guihot, 9 Benjamin Coombes, 10 Michael Pearce (c), 11 Ioelu Misi, 12 Tusi Misi, 13 Cameron Thorne, 14 Cameron Dagger, 15 Senirusi Rauge, 16 George Smallwood, 17 Liam Christian, 18 Samuel Dickson, 19 Ben Sheedy, 20 Jacob Shaw (c), 21 Michael Tutasi, 22 Thomas Easy. Coaches: Michael Pearce, Jacob Shaw
Minor Semi-Finals: Moran Oval, Armidale - Sunday, August 27
First grade: Armidale v Tamworth - kick-off 3pm
Armidale: 1 Tim Brazier, 2 Craig Norrie, 3 Peter Cumming, 4 Luke Cotterell, 5 Conor Marshall, 6 Thomas Goddard, 7 Corey Stace, 8 Tom Morgan, 9 Liam Salmon, 10 Harry Phillips, 11 Morgan Pennefather, 12 Jack Grant (c), 13 Sam Brazier, 14 Michael Paull, 15 Jaia Richardson-fowell, 16 Jason Saayman, 17 Alex Fawcett, 18 Callan Lawrence, 19 Angus Martel, 20 Joshua Newman, 21 Matt Barker, 22 Fred Maher. Coach: Riley Hopwood
Tamworth: 1 Aaron O'Keefe, 2 Adam Wallace, 3 Harry Mills, 4 Ross Widdett, 5 Jack Barker, 6 Charlie Sorensen, 7 Brock Bayes, 8 Darcy Barker, 9 Dougal Eliott (c), 10 Liam Allan, 11 Jonty Fletcher, 12 Shaun Barnes, 13 Blake Clout, 14 Jonathon Dunlop, 15 Mitchell Bowen. Coaches: Damian Henry, Phillip Cook, Benjamin Coombes
Women's 10s: Tamworth v Glen Innes - kick-off 1.45pm
Tamworth: 1 Tegan Nicholls (c), 2 Brodie Merrett, 4 Aimee Watts, 5 Isabel Davis, 6 Tahnee Reid, 7 Candyce Duckett, 8 Georgia Steenson, 12 Shonia Poole, 13 Claudia Kenniff, 14 Millie Lucas, 15 Paige Leonard, 16 Alexis Neilson, 17 Tahlia Urquhart, 18 Shiona Flemming, 19 Lauren Harbison. Coaches: Rob Mills, Ben Watts
Glen Innes: 1 Bree Risby, 2 Annaleese Cameron, 3 Sarah Byrne (c), 5 Claire Hutton, 6 Alexia Grob, 8 Mia Baker, 9 Sophie Butterworth (vc), 10 Abbey Jones, 12 Brooke Klingner, 15 Satara Speedy, 16 Brooke Burgis, 17 Ameliah Levy-Blair, 18 Hannah Dunn, 21 Chelsea-Rose Kerr, 24 Kiaya Cooke. Coach: Mitch Swift
Second grade: Glen Innes v Armidale - kick-off 12.10pm
Glen Innes: 1 Harrison Brown, 2 Harrison Miller, 3 Cory McClelland, 4 Thomas Coldham, 5 Mitchel Swift, 6 Thomas Benton, 7 Matt Newsome, 8 Toby Newsome, 9 Ryan Smith, 10 Kaleb Hope, 11 Michael Miller, 12 Jack Miller, 13 Ben Lockwood, 14 Daniel Landers, 15 Brent Pedlow, 16 Nicholas Grob, 17 David Newsome, 18 Archie Grieve, 19 Ben Schiffman, 20 Adam Kerr. Coach: Mitch Swift
Armidale: 1 Jason Saayman, 2 James Haggerty, 3 Doug Fawcett, 4 James Patricks, 5 Callan Lawrence, 6 Blake Brazier, 7 Alex Fawcett, 8 Ollie Blinkhorn, 9 Chris Saxby (c), 10 Joshua Newman, 11 Fred Maher, 12 Matt Barker, 13 Zac Walters, 14 Adam McGuirk, 15 Byron Waldron, 16 Luke Blunn, 17 Jack Pickering, 18 Ben Hamilton, 19 Liam Woods, 20 Liam Meatheringham. Coach: Chris Saxby
Third grade: Barbarians v Tenterfield - kick-off 10.40am
Barbarians: 1 Wayne Slater, 2 Liam Munro (c), 3 Petelo Tuipulotu, 4 Benjamin Robinson, 5 Ron Palefau, 6 Anthony Strong, 7 Lachlan Foley, 8 Tyson Hislop, 9 Matt Bush, 10 James Marshall, 11 PJ Ferris, 12 Benji Marshall, 13 Neil Ashman, 14 Morris Kelly, 15 Brendan Nean, 16 Marty Ryan, 17 Chris Ford, 18 Jock Grills, 19 Lewis Graham, 20 Jordie Siesmen, 21 Joey Jones, 22 Aaron Ewen. Coach: Michael Mather
Tenterfield: 1 Brant Julien, 2 Joseph Blackler, 3 Michael Stuart, 4 Zane Annand, 5 Jayson Murphy, 6 Jeremy Phipps, 7 Adam Kerr, 8 Mitchel Swift, 9 Jesse Moody, 10 Daniel Loader, 11 Josh Smith, 12 Siaosi Taualii, 13 Dave Newsome, 14 Saxton Tauvao, 15 Braden Miller. Coach: Phil Jones
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.