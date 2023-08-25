All you need to know about the Central North elimination finals: team line-ups, kick-off times

The Central North finals return to Moree for the first time since 2018 as the 2023 series kicks-off.
In the feature game, the home side Bulls will take on arch-rivals Narrabri in what will be the end of the road as far as this season is concerned for one of them.
The Blue Boars will also feature in the second grade elimination final, against Barraba, while Pirates and Scone will get the day started in the women's.
Entry is $10.
Gates open at 10.30am ahead of the first game at 11.45am.
Here's how they will line-up:
First grade - kick-off 3pm
MOREE: 1 Hayden Wiblen, 2 Jack Ticehurst, 3 Ian Ranger, 4 Angus Smith, 5 Lachlan Elworthy, 6 Sevania Nadruku, 7 Angus Roberts, 8 Duncan Woods (c), 9 Nick Smith, 10 Ben Williams, 11 Asesela Ravuvu, 12 Alex Barker, 13 Percy Duncan, 14 Mitch Copeman, 15 Mitch Adams. Reserves: Jono Spain, Will Burey, Djordjie Cikota, Grady Sinclair, Joe Ticehurst, Lachie Smith, Tim Cassegrain, James Bailey. Coach: Jack Travers
NARRABRI: 1 Jed Brennan, 2 Tom Cameron, 3 Will Ciesiolka, 4 Sam Knight, 5 Todd Farrer, 6 Nathan Nott, 7 Jack Maunder, 8 Hamish Nolan, 9 Jydon Hill, 10 Morgan Jones, 11 Joe Baker, 12 Jacob Nichols (c), 13 Will McDonnell (c), 14 Todd Nichols, 15 Jake Packer. Coach: Jake Packer
Second grade - kick-off 1pm
NARRABRI: 1 Jake Sevil, 2 Ed Carrigan, 3 Dave McCathie, 4 Mikey O'Brien, 5 Caleb Dickinson, 6 Sam Kahl, 7 Tom Dinham , 8 Matt McDonnell, 9 Nick Anderson (vc), 10 Toby Keys, 11 James Baker, 12 Jimmy Schwager, 13 Luke Tuckey (c), 14 Waldo Botha, 15 James Albert.
BARRABA: 1 Will Robinson (c), 2 Thabiso Mzisa, 3 Jamal Sakinmaz, 4 Kane Ward, 5 Jock Mallise, 6 Sam Gorton, 7 Connor Rogers, 8 Jack Robinson, 9 Lane Clarke, 10 Oisin McKenna, 11 Mackenzie Austin, 12 Josh Sloane, 13 Matt Pfinsgt, 14 Alex Abra, 15 Josh Austin, 16 Ben Freeman, 17 Josh Freeman, 18 Angus McNiven, 19 Tom Mellor, 20 Zac Mallise, 21 Rory Staine. Coach: Will Robinson
Womens - kick-off 11.45am
PIRATES: 3 Molly Cullen, 18 Emily Staughton, 8 Sherri Anne Sands, 4 Ellie Smailes, 15 Grace Milgate, 6 Nicola Robinson, 2 Tomi Gavin, 13 Jayda Simpson, 10 Jacinta Cooper, 12 Shae Partridge (c), 11 Acacia Duxbury, 1 Lacie Quigley, 17 Rosie Ferguson. Coach: Jess Middlemiss
SCONE: Dom Carter, Sara Simpson, Zenanee Clout, Bridie Crowe, Sam Roche, Abbey Geary, Jordyn Snape, Ebony Bettens, Milly McRae, Ella Gordon, Sophie Collard, Jordan Durietz, Sarah Campbell, Vicki Cauldwell
