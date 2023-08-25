The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

The team line-ups for 2023 Central North elimination finals

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 26 2023 - 8:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All you need to know about the Central North elimination finals: team line-ups, kick-off times
All you need to know about the Central North elimination finals: team line-ups, kick-off times

The Central North finals return to Moree for the first time since 2018 as the 2023 series kicks-off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.