Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

September 2 2023 - 9:00am
Calls are growing louder for a drug rehabilitation facility in Tamworth. Picture from file.
Drug rehabilitation centre

I still can't believe a town as big as Tamworth, still has no drug centre in it, especially when illegal drugs are rampart throughout the town and have caused the untimely deaths of many a person. People that were members of our own families or were our friends, now lost to evil drugs.

