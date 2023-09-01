I still can't believe a town as big as Tamworth, still has no drug centre in it, especially when illegal drugs are rampart throughout the town and have caused the untimely deaths of many a person. People that were members of our own families or were our friends, now lost to evil drugs.
Listen to me Tamworth people, this isn't going away, it's actually slowly gaining momentum and as sad as it it is, will probably be knocking on your family's door in the not so distant future.
It's each and every one of our duty to go and knock on our local member's door to try and get some action going from him. I think if drug related deaths, e.g. suicides involving drugs, were actually mentioned on the news and in the front page of the paper, we would all be shocked by the numbers as opposed to stabbings, and murders. A drug rehab centre is soooooo overdue for this region, that it must rank as a critical priority, before more senseless deaths occur.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
I note in the Member for Tamworth's latest A4 taxpayer funded flyer he pours cold water on his 2019 election promise and 2023 re-election promise of the Goonoo Goonoo Road Upgrade. The project was always under a dubious cloud with no significant funds for the project added in the 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22. 2022-23 budgets of his former Liberal government.
As I always feared, if the former city-centric State Liberal Government didn't commence the Goonoo Goonoo Road upgrade before the 2023 election, it wouldn't be a priority for the new NSW Labor Government. So now the penny has dropped for Kevin, you actually have to achieve these things when in government, not opposition.
It is evident he has been either disingenuous or incompetent on this issue, but his repetitive media on the issue including erecting a sign back in February 2023 suggesting "early works" was simply an election stunt to deceive voters into thinking he was actually achieving for this region. For all his rhetoric of "fighting for", "knocking on doors", "rattling the can" and "seat at the table (of government)", significant projects in our region promised by Mr Anderson in 2019 are now either shelved, cut or delayed.
This is quite a disappointing misfire by the Hon. Member for Tamworth and another empty promise by the party that purports to represent rural people.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
I just learned that several Yes23 signs have been stolen from rural properties near Armidale and that at least one sign has been defaced in town. It appears that fear of the expression of differing views, is behind these actions.
The proposed referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is an opportunity to engage in peaceful, constructive conversations, and not an opportunity to foster anger and fear between neighbours. Toleration of different views is a fundamental principle of a representative democracy like ours.
Patsy Asch, Armidale
Another fortnight and another diatribe from Barnaby, full of mistruths and false innuendo.
Barnaby likes to claim that the rise in power prices has been caused by "a chaotic transfer to renewables at the cost of supply and security to the grid".
Let us look at the statistics and again I will reiterate the facts.
Renewable energy accounted for about 32 per cent of Australia's electricity generation last year through wind, solar and hydro.
Now, hydro has not changed, and it accounts for 6 per cent of our electricity generation and it is cheap, safe and clean.
Rooftop solar accounts for another 10 per cent of renewable power generation and the reason we have one of the world's highest penetration of home solar arrays is because it provides cheap energy to every home and business that has them.
That leaves 16 per cent of Australia's electricity generation from solar farms and wind farms, compared to 68 per cent coming from privately owned coal stations (at 50 per cent) and gas (at 18 per cent) and we all know that the prices for both gas and coal have skyrocketed over the past few years.
We also know that the companies to who we sold our power stations (thanks to your government, Barnaby) are not interested in spending any money to keep them running now that their profits are dwindling. Supply security is thanks to those private owners closing what were once our assets.
Don't forget, the owners of the distribution network (thanks again, Barnaby) are reaping in the dosh and still profiting from us.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Countless thousands of emperor penguin chicks have recently died in an Antarctic ice break-up. The ice is melting and with it, their habitat. Perhaps now, we can set a date to phase out fossil fuels.
Anne O'Hara Wanniassa, ACT
So we now have both Labor and The Coalition pulling in entirely different directions regarding dealing with human induced climate change. Labor supporting renewables and The Coalition nuclear.
Confusion and indecision will be the result. There will be no winner here. Human induced climate change is headed for a long and destructive future.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.