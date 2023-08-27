New England district police ranks have been bolstered with the inclusion of five new probationary constables with three stationed at Armidale and the other two at Inverell and Moree.
The three new recruits to Armidale Police Station are Alex Reeves from Armidale, Jane McCarthy from Canberra and Max Gates from Eugowra in regional NSW.
The recruits from 'Class 359' have just completed eight months of training with the Goulburn Police Academy.
They attended their graduation ceremony last Friday, August 18 in drizzly and cold conditions as friends and family watched on.
Also in attendance were the Minister for police and counter-terrorism, and the Minister for the Hunter, the Honourable Yasmin Catley MP, NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb and Chief Inspector Paul Smith APM.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM thanked the new probationary constables for the vital work they will be doing protecting to keep the NSW community safe.
"Every person who chooses a career in policing is making a commitment to the people of NSW. They are choosing a career in public service, putting the needs of the community first and keeping them safe," Commissioner Webb said.
The new probationary constables will commence on-the-job training in their designated areas and will continue distance education with Charles Sturt University before graduating with an Associate Diploma in Policing Practice.
Once they officially graduate in Policing Practice and have completed all academic and operation standards, they will be confirmed to the rank of constable.
The five new additions to the force will bring the total number of probationary constables in the New England district to 18.
