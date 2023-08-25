Two major brands are set to open their doors to shoppers within the Tamworth CBD.
The Leader has confirmed that homegrown bohemian clothing brand, Tree of Life, and international sneaker brand, Skechers, will be open for business in the coming weeks.
The clothing boutique has taken a lease at 310 Peel Street, next to Kathmandu.
A spokesperson for the brand said Tamworth was the perfect location to set up shop.
"We were looking to branch out into something a bit more for a regional audience, and there was not much like Tree of Life based in Tamworth," recruitment officer Alana Dwyer said.
"We thought it would be a good place to put some boho into the area and there is a little bit of festival-inspired clothing in the line, so with you [Tamworth] being home to the country music festival, it just made sense."
Looking through the shop window, the clothing racks and décor has been arranged, but the company is still recruiting staff.
Ms Dwyer said they are currently on the hunt for a store manager and causal workers.
At the other end of the main street, the old Rockmans shop in Tamworth Square Shopping Centre will undergo a full makeover before American footwear brand Skechers moves in.
A spokesperson for the group said the brand had been quite popular in Tamworth, so it was a natural progression to set up a physical store.
"We have heard quite a bit of feedback that [customers] want more retail business, not only online," recruitment and contract coordinator from Accent Group Limited, Tay Lenson, said.
Accent Group Limited also owns popular youth-based brands, including Doc Martens, Glue Store, and Platypus Shoes, which already has a shop in the city.
"Skechers is our biggest brand that we have and if that is successful [within the area] it could potentially open more doors for the region," Mrs Lenson said.
There has been no official opening date announced for either store.
It's also understood that Boost Juice is looking to set up a permanent shop in the city.
