In a win for the Walgett community it looks like residents will be able to dip their toes into the local pool this coming summer season after all.
On July 5, Walgett Shire Council released a statement saying the pool was to be decommissioned due to various issues, including leaks and a failing sand filtration system, that it estimated would cost in excess of $1.7 million to temporarily fix for the upcoming season.
But now, at their most recent meeting on Tuesday, August 22, councillors have voted to rescind the motion and committed to collaborating with the NSW Government to work towards reopening the pool for the 2023/24 swimming season.
"To support this process, Council is actively working with the NSW Government to secure funding to facilitate repairs," council said in a statement.
"Furthermore, the Council will initiate a tender process for the selection of a contract operator to oversee the management and operation of the pool throughout the upcoming season."
The council says it is also working to develop a masterplan for the swimming facilities within the shire.
"To ensure this endeavour aligns with the aspirations of the local community, the Council will be establishing a Community Reference Group, comprising of key stakeholders," the statement reads.
"This collaborative panel will guide the formulation of the masterplan, bringing together the insights and perspectives of individuals who have a vested interest in the success of this initiative."
The working group of "enthusiastic champions" will be made up of two councillors, the general manager, school and community representatives and pool users.
However, council says the group will not take the place of "broader community consultations".
