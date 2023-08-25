The Northern Daily Leader
Walgett pool users will be able to dive in after council rescinds earlier decision

By Newsroom
August 25 2023 - 5:00pm
In a win for the Walgett community it looks like residents will be able to dip their toes into the local pool this coming summer season after all.

Local News

