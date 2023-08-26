There's no place like home inside the pages of a well-loved book for the many children and teachers who dressed up as their favourite characters for Book Week.
St Nicholas Primary School principal John Clery arrived as the Tin Man for the whole-of-school parade on Friday, August 24, which marked the end of a week-long celebration of all things literature.
He was flanked by staff members who also disguised themselves as various Wizard of Oz characters, to greet hundreds of their students gathered in the courtyard for the annual event.
"Last year we came as Toy Story," Mr Cleary said. "But the concept behind it is about how reading can bring great joy."
Mr Cleary said the school had worked "unbelievably hard" to "completely transform" the way they teach, by ensuring every K to Year 3 child reads to an adult every Monday to Thursday.
"That has led to us really getting reading right in the classroom," Mr Cleary said.
"And with the help of our librarian, Julie McGuirk, we've also continued to develop our children not only to read to learn but to read for enjoyment."
Flynn Dodson, 12, dressed up as Skulduggery Pleasant for the day but said his favourite book was Diary of a Wimpy Kid because "it is very relatable" and he liked reading it.
It is a novel that gets the tick of approval from 10-year-old 'fairy godmother' Zoe Sedon who also said the book, by author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney, was "very enjoyable".
Her friend Ivy Thomas, 11, preferred books by world-class Australian soccer player Sam Kerr; whereas, Sage Kelaher, 11, relished The Extremely Embarrassing Life of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby.
"It is about her life growing up and making friends in a new school," Ms Kelaher said.
Among the assembly included children dressed up as Where's Wally, The Cheerleaders, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Shane Warne, Spiderman, Superwoman, and many others.
