The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

St Nicholas Primary dressed up for Book Week

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's no place like home inside the pages of a well-loved book for the many children and teachers who dressed up as their favourite characters for Book Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.