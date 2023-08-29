A new aged care home is coming to Tamworth soon

Signature Care's new aged care home is coming to Tamworth Advertising Feature

Tamworth Community Aged Care is expected to open in March next year. Picture Supplied

Tamworth Community Aged Care is a brand new, purpose-built aged care home, currently under construction at The Ringers Road in Hillvue. The home will cater for up to 144 residents, and well over 200 staff and will service the Tamworth region and surrounding areas.

The home is expected to open in March next year and has already started to take inquiries from those seeking care for loved ones, families looking to relocate a parent back to the area from other homes, as well as those inquiring about employment opportunities.

Care will be provided 24/7 by a team of dedicated Registered Nurses and qualified care staff. Residents will also be supported by a lifestyle team that will be focused on ensuring everyone is engaged in a range of activities and programs that are adapted based on the residents' needs and wishes.

Signature Care is a family-owned business that is involved in all aspects of the home including the design, construction, operations and specific models of care and service.



This will be the eighth aged care home that Signature Care has built and opened in the past three years, with three more homes scheduled to open next year.

Residents have access to many wonderful services, all available within the home.



There is a fully functioning café, chef-cooked meals prepared fresh in-house daily, a hairdressing and beauty salon, a movie theatre, a piano lounge, a private dining room for special occasions, outdoor gazebos with manicured gardens, a library, and various activity rooms.

All resident's rooms will be single rooms with their own private ensuite, and have individually controlled air conditioning units for personal comfort.



The home will cater for respite care, permanent care, high care and dementia care and will also welcome government-funded residents.

Signature Care recognises the valuable contribution their staff makes to residents, families, and colleagues.

