Rebecca Wrightson positively glowed on a day like countless previous others, but still worth appreciating.
So, too, the Peel High PE teacher, who set out on an adventure when she moved from the Central Coast to work at Manilla Central School more than six years ago - and then took to her new home with gusto.
Key to Wrightson's fulfilling existence is Tamworth FC. And at Gipps Street on Saturday, August 26, she will skipper the side in a final round top-of-the-table clash against Oxley Vale Attunga.
With only one loss in 14 games, FC have secured the minor premiership - their second since Wrightson has been at the club.
All up, the central midfielder has been at FC for five years - the past three as skipper. She is yet to win a premiership there.
But in 2023, she said the side was "ready to finish it off with the gold".
"I've been pretty blessed this year," the 29-year-old said. "We've got a really good squad.
"And I think it's one of the best that I've been apart of at FC in my five years at the club. So, feeling pretty good."
That mood permeates throughout Wrightson's life. She hails from the Toukley-Tuggerah area, and briefly worked on the Central Coast after graduating from the University of Newcastle.
Wrightson described her decision to move to the North West as a "tree change" and "an adventure".
"And it's paid off pretty well for me."
"I love it here," she continued. "It's a really good community-minded area. And being able to play soccer is really important to me, being a PE teacher."
Wrightson also felt like a change was needed after six years at Manilla Central School.
"It was an incredible school at Manilla," she said, adding that she did not "envision" leaving the region "any time soon".
"It's a great place to live."
