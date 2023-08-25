The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Tamworth FC skipper Rebecca Wrightson 'loving' life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
August 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Wrightson has skipped Tamworth FC to the minor premiership. Picture by Mark Bode
Rebecca Wrightson has skipped Tamworth FC to the minor premiership. Picture by Mark Bode

Rebecca Wrightson positively glowed on a day like countless previous others, but still worth appreciating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.