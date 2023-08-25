Five-time World Cup finalist Clem Smith will be one of hundreds of riders taking a flying leap into action for the Tamworth World Cup Show this weekend.
The four-day event kicked off at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) on Thursday, August 24, with the pinnacle event - the World Cup Qualifier - locked in for a big night from 6pm on Saturday.
Speaking to the Leader on Friday, Mr Smith had just jumped off his trusty steed after winning the Peter Simmonds Memorial Open, which was named after a well-respected horseman from Bourke.
"He (Peter) used to be a great mate of ours, so it's always a great pleasure to win that class," Mr Smith said.
"We have won it three years in a row now."
If Mr Smith wins the highlight event with his 11-year-old gelding Oaks Conjurer on Saturday night, the pair will be heading to the US to represent Australia in the FEI World Cup final.
But he will be up against tough competition, with former Olympian Ron Easey from Quipolly, multiple international winner Billy Raymont, Glen Haven Park co-owner Olivia Hamood and James Mooney among the top 17 competing on the night.
Mudgee local Hayley Cox will be cheering on her coach Jennifer Wood as she competes with her stallion Cocaine Ego Z and a gelding named iPod to leap over the 1.6 metre high jumps.
"Jennifer's always worked towards getting to a World Cup level," Ms Cox said.
"It's pretty amazing to see people who've worked so hard and tirelessly all their life.
"It really does take a long time to get to that level and a lot of hard work and a lot of perseverance."
Ms Cox will be competing on her own horse Tulara Zane in the Silver Tours during the event.
"Saturday night is definitely the highlight of the show," Ms Cox said.
"It's the top level of show jumping and it is truly amazing to watch how good the horses and riders are in how they compete over such big fences and technical courses."
The Tamworth World Cup Show at AELEC is free for spectators, and will have about 250 riders and their horses competing across the four-day event.
