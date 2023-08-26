One of the major issues for the people of the New England, and indeed across Australia, right now, is the cost of living.
What underpins this is an exponential increase in power prices, that has been brought about by a chaotic transfer to renewables at the cost of supply and security to the grid. The Labor Government said all the right things before the election but have delivered none of them after the election.
The Coalition has voted to establish the Select Committee on the Cost of Living to inquire into and report on the causes of cost-of-living pressures, how they are impacting Australians and to develop sensible solutions to address this crisis.
The Cost-of-Living Committee has travelled around Australia, speaking to stakeholders and ordinary Australians about how Labor's cost of living crisis is impacting them. But the Committee wants to hear from you. You can share your story by making a submission, which can be accessed by visiting yourcostofliving.au.
In the electorate of New England, I see the cost of living crisis every time I see people with a shopping trolley trying to feed their family. I see the cost of living crisis every time I take a call about people not being able to afford their power bill. I see the cost of living crisis every time I hear people not being able to afford their rent and I see it every time I go to a petrol station where people are only half filling their vehicles with fuel, because they can't afford to fill up.
The only cost of living relief that helps all Australians is to get inflation down. But unfortunately, Labor has no plan to address the cost of living or to lower inflation. If only the Labor Party put as much effort into fixing the cost of living as they do into changing our Constitution, you would be best served.
Labor are so interested in their 'voice' but not too interested in listening.
The Coalition will continue to fight for the issues that matter to ordinary Australians, like the cost of living, and hold Labor to account for the promises they made during the election.
New England MP, Barnaby Joyce
