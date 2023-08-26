In the electorate of New England, I see the cost of living crisis every time I see people with a shopping trolley trying to feed their family. I see the cost of living crisis every time I take a call about people not being able to afford their power bill. I see the cost of living crisis every time I hear people not being able to afford their rent and I see it every time I go to a petrol station where people are only half filling their vehicles with fuel, because they can't afford to fill up.