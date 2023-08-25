A unique and captivating exhibition, Weaving Eucalyptus by artist Liz Williamson, will be on display at Tamworth Regional Gallery from Saturday, August 26, to Sunday, October 15.
This exhibition, a culmination of cross-cultural collaboration and artistic innovation, promises to immerse visitors in a vibrant tapestry of colour, tradition, and shared weaving heritage.
Liz Williamson embarked on her creative journey in 2020, inviting fellow artists and craftsmen from Australia and India to join her in a project that would bridge geographical boundaries through the transformative power of eucalyptus leaves.
These leaves, harvested locally, became the heart and soul of the project, as they were used to colour fabrics that would soon find their place in the intricate weaving of panels reminiscent of woven rag rugs.
What started as a modest collaborative endeavour soon evolved into a sprawling cross-continental dialogue, embracing creative minds from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Thailand.
The project seamlessly melds the traditional practices of different cultures, finding common ground through the shared appreciation for local colour palettes and weaving techniques.
A remarkable aspect of this project is its exploration of Australia's natural dye plants, particularly the diverse hues extracted from indigenous eucalyptus species.
As the project expanded, it grew to encompass a staggering 100 panels.
These panels stand as a testament to the collaborative spirit of over 60 artists who lent their skills to dye the fabric, identifying over 50 eucalyptus species from more than 50 locations.
Tamworth region residents are surrounded by eucalypts every day, and this exhibition is a fascinating display of the colours 'hidden' in their leaves.
Williamson will also feature in Residue + Response: 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial which opens at the Tamworth Regional Gallery on September 9.
As part of the opening weekend program, Williamson will be giving an artist talk at 2pm on Sunday, September 10 with fellow artists Joan Ross and Dana Harris.
The panel will discuss the tradition of textile practice, and how they connect histories and futures in their personal practice and the field of textiles.
For more information on Residue and Response and the public programs, please visit www.tamworthregionalgallery.com.au
