The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Artist talk as part of opening weekend for 'Weaving Eucalyptus'

August 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Liz Williamson seated at her loom. Picture by Anna Kucera.
Artist Liz Williamson seated at her loom. Picture by Anna Kucera.

A unique and captivating exhibition, Weaving Eucalyptus by artist Liz Williamson, will be on display at Tamworth Regional Gallery from Saturday, August 26, to Sunday, October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.