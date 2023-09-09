What started as symptoms of nausea with some aches and pains escalated within days to a life and death situation for Barraba woman, Elizabeth "EJ" Ervine.
Ms Ervine's parents, Aileen and Dallas Ervine, who live in Barraba, said their daughter's condition deteriorated very quickly - from feeling quite normal to seriously sick in Tamworth hospital within 48 hours.
Ms Ervine was admitted to Barraba hospital on the morning of Tuesday, June 20, with COVID-19 symptoms but transferred to Tamworth that night, was ventilated and admitted to the intensive care unit and out into a coma for the next three weeks.
Ms Ervine's sister Wendy Drew, Barraba, said Ms Ervine developed septic shock and blood clots leading to reduced blood oxygen levels. Her feet and hands went black and developed gangrene.
As Ms Ervine's health deteriorated so quickly, her family were advised three times she was unlikely to survive, but by some miracle she did - despite her organs starting to fail, being placed on dialysis, and having her heart and liver enlarged.
Doctors also told the family Ms Ervine had bleeding to seven parts of her brain, and if she did survive she would suffer some degree of brain damage.
Mrs Drew said it was a real "roller coaster ride" for everyone during this period.
"We never gave up, and neither did EJ," she said.
The gangrene led to Ms Ervine's legs being amputated just below the knee on August 8, while she was in Tamworth hospital. She was then transferred to John Hunter Hospital on August 20, so a specialist hand surgeon could remove her left hand at the wrist and the tips of the fingers of her right hand.
Ms Ervine had her last surgery, a skin graft on her left arm where her hand was removed, on Thursday, September 7.
Mrs Drew said doctors had told the family it would be another month before they were ready to assess Ms Ervine for rehab.
"Before all this happened EJ had not long bought a house in Barraba and she wants to return there, but the house will need work to accommodate her needs now.
"Once she enters rehab we'll know if she is a suitable candidate for prosthetics, and then we can think about her return to Barraba," she said.
"We will also have to see about finding a carer for EJ, as she will need assistance with daily living.
"But she remains strong and positive."
Ms Ervine's elderly parents, Aileen and Dallas Ervine, live in Barraba, and have found it hard to visit their daughter regularly during her medical crisis, especially since she was transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
They travelled a couple of times a week to see her while she was in Tamworth, but this had become harder since Ms Ervine's transfer to John Hunter.
As Ms Ervine's condition worsened, her Sydney-based cousin Michelle Sarkis and Ms Ervine's sister Wendy Barnett, who lives near Laurieton, established a Gofundme page to support Ms Ervine and her family through the medical battle.
Ms Sarkis said despite the perilous situation her cousin remained positive, continued to fight, and was looking forward to starting her rehabilitation.
"EJ's empathy for others is unbelievable - she has spent much of her career working in the disability sector, setting up the Services Our Way program to assist vulnerable Aboriginal people," she said.
"It would be great to be able to give back to her in her time of need," Ms Sarkis said of the Gofundme page.
"Any donation - great or small - would be so appreciated, and if you can't support EJ momentarily, saying a prayer or sending good vibes her way for her healing journey would also be greatly appreciated."
Funds raised through EJ's Gofundme page will assist her through her rehabilitation process, as well as with the modifications that will be required for her eventual return home.
As of September 8, EJ's Godfundme had raised $6100 of the target $50,000.
