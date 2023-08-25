It's a good week to be a sportsperson in Inverell with so many teams across different sporting codes celebrating grand final berths.
But it is even more special to be part of the Inverell Saints with the club chasing three premierships from three divisions.
After the under 14s took out the title on Sunday, attention turns to the club's men's and ladies' teams who will head to Gunnedah this Saturday to battle for the trophy in their respective divisions.
The Saints women have come from third place on the table to qualify for the decider to take on the Gunnedah side.
They knocked out the Swans 6.5 (41) to 1.9 (15) in the preliminary final and Inverell men's coach Dick Gleeson believes they're only going to be stronger on Saturday.
Read also:
"Their side will be different to the one that beat the Swans, I know they have three to four come back in," he said. "It will be the first time they will play at full-strength.
"They are quietly confident."
Inverell will face a red-hot Gunnedah side who have only lost two matches this year and blew away the Swans in the major semi-final.
The Saints men, meanwhile, are undefeated this season and Gleeson said they're "all pretty excited".
"The boys are looking fine with having the week off so we will be at full-strength," he said.
"There will be no excuses from our end."
They will face the Tamworth Swans who were pipped by one-point at the same time last year by the New England Nomads.
"They will be very hungry after missing out last year, and proved that they can handle the pressure after playing extra time last Saturday," Gleeson said.
"They have got their strengths so it will be a good contest."
Individually, the Saints have also had some standout performers.
Cooper Taveira received AFL North West's Rising Star award during Wednesday night's online presentation.
Gleeson said "hands down" it was a well-deserved accolade.
"Very skilful, beautiful left footer, pleasure to coach," he said.
"He is the best junior running around there, in my book."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.