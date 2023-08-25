The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Neale Stuart has worked in broadcasting for 35 years

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
August 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You would have heard his voice for years over the AgQuip radio station, but do you know his face?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.