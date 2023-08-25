You would have heard his voice for years over the AgQuip radio station, but do you know his face?
Neale Stuart is a well known bush broadcaster and has been working behind the microphone for more than 30 years.
But to many people visiting the three day agricultural event in Gunnedah he is know better as the "Voice of AgQuip" or "The Voice of Rural Australia".
"[I've been the voice of AgQuip] for many years, but I've lost track of that," he said.
"I've been broadcasting for 35 years and I've been coming here for some years. Along with their sister station up over the border for field day and Farmfest, probably since 1984 up there."
His distinct deep voice, well regarded kindness, and in-depth knowledge has made him a celebrity in the farming community.
Mr Stuart said he remembers his first on air job like it was yesterday.
"I was at a country show out in Western Queensland and man wasn't able to do it, because he had some health issues. I was in a little country town called, Roma in Queensland doing some voice work and they told me, 'have you ever tried broadcasting daily? And I said, 'No I haven't'," he said.
He said he was surprised by the remark, as he came from "a different walk of life".
"I used do everything from shape surfboards to riding motorbikes and I was a real larrikin. So I took it onboard to give my hand at broadcasting and the rest is history," he said.
Ever since he has been voicing field days, country shows, and small town festivals throughout NSW and Queensland.
"I've seen so many field days and country shows start as community events and then grow into now having international exhibitors coming here," he said.
Never once having lost his voice, Mr Stuart keeps his instrument in tune by drinking green tea and plenty of water, eating a healthy diet, and getting a lot of sleep.
Throughout his career Mr Stuart has had the pleasure of interviewing some of "Australia's characters".
"I've spoken to high-profile celebrities around the world. I've spoken to Jack Thompson, Paul Hogan, Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, and I was quite good friends with Slim Dusty," he said.
"The most down-to-earth was Sammy Davis Jr, many years ago now, John Travolta is an absolute gentlemen, and Paul Hogan is an absolute character."
In all the years Mr Stuart has been attending AgQuip there is one funny memory that sticks out most.
"I interviewed this chap was here giving camel rides and I went out to do an interview with him. Camels have this saliva that they chew, and if they do not like you they spit it out. It stinks and they have pinpoint accuracy up to four metres," he said.
"While I was talking to him there was a couple waiting to get onto the back of the camel. The camel took a disliking to them and spat this ball of venom at them, and I remembered the smell for the rest of the day."
