After returning to the club where she spent many of her childhood years, Emma James felt right at home.
For the four years prior to 2023, the Tamworth product had pursued a career in football by driving to Newcastle every week with her older sister, Jess, where they both donned the jerseys of the Mid Coast Football Club.
But eventually, the expense and time required of such an immense commitment became "a bit too much" for the young pair.
"So we decided to come back and return to the competition that gave us all the chances we had," James said.
They subsequently reunited with OVA this year - the club where James had played since the age of five, following in the footsteps of her three older siblings.
It was a smart move, and prompted a barnburner of a year from the 20-year-old.
She currently leads the goal-scoring charts with 15, one ahead of her OVA teammate and 2022 Golden Boot winner, Arna Jarrett, from whom she said has "learned a lot".
And while James didn't take for granted that she would score heavily, she felt as upbeat as she ever had leading in to the season.
"Playing in Newcastle prepared me to come back this season in my best form, but I wasn't expecting that many goals," she said.
"It came pretty smoothly."
Given her personal situation, it is perhaps no surprise that James' form has been so strong.
The aspiring police officer has deferred her Community and Policing degree for a year to spend time with her family and earn some money working at a local pharmacy.
It has been, she said, a "very relaxing" last few months.
"I think that's the key to [my good form]."
"There's no point putting pressure on yourself, and that's probably the key to the success this season."
The no-stress approach has been particularly fruitful in the last two games OVA have played, in which James netted three goals each.
This weekend, in the final competition round of the year against first-ranked Tamworth FC, she hopes to continue that trend.
"I'm feeling pretty confident," James said.
"I'm not really looking to score goals, but help the team win as a whole."
While OVA have effectively cemented their place in second on the ladder and in the major semi-final, James knows a win over the soon-to-be minor premiers on the Mushies' Ladies Day would be a huge boost for the team at a critical point in the year.
"With a win this weekend, everyone would be very uplifted leading into the semis," she said.
And though she has had to play the latter half of the year without Jess, whose season was ended prematurely due to a dislocated ankle, James knows her family will be cheering the team on as they progress to finals.
She herself has a long history with injury, and joked that it is unusual not to be the one getting hurt.
Last year, James' season was interrupted after she copped a hairline fracture in her spine from being sent "flying through the air" in a tackle.
Though it caused her "a bit of grief" at the time, James' recovery went smoothly prior to this season and, dauntingly for her opponents, she is fully fit and firing.
"I'm 100 per cent ready to go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.