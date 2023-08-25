There's no motivator quite like finals disappointment, or in Moree's case the sting of just missing out.
"That really hurt," coach Jack Travers said about just falling short last season.
The Bulls have channelled that into earning their first finals berth since 2018.
And at Weebolla Oval on Saturday, they will resume hostilities with arch-rivals Narrabri as the Central North finals series kicks-off.
The end of the road for one of them, as far as this season, there is something special about a Moree/Narrabri final.
The two have produced some epic battles in finals over the years.
It's already been a big few weeks for the town riding the Boars' run to their first Group 4 grand final in almost 20 years.
While they ultimately went down to North Tamworth, Travers said coming off the back of their success there is a real buzz around.
"It's great that the Boars had such a good season and we hope to do the same," Travers said.
"We've certainly seen how the town responded to them making the grand final and we see that and want that for ourselves."
He also spoke about paying back their loyal supporters.
"Moree's got a long history of success and that's something that we want this group to live up to," he said.
"We also get a huge amount of support from our sponsors, and the club and all the members that come and watch us on the weekends so we want to do our bit by getting the results."
Last year paying the price for a slow start, they have held a spot in the top four for most of the season and could have if results had gone their way even taken out the minor premiership.
As it was they finished third but by the barest of margins with Gunnedah just pipping them on wins after they were equal on points.
Into his second year in the coaching role, Travers feels having that season together has helped in taking that next step this year.
"The years before were difficult with COVID and we had some players retire, so it's a bit of a new generation I guess," he said.
"So second year with the new generation."
"And then we've had quite a few players come to the club this year, which has been really exciting, and they've added lots as well."
The Bulls won their first meeting against the Blue Boars this season comprehensively, but are certainly wary of their rivals with their last clash ending in a draw.
"We know Narrabri are a good side. They won the grand final last year and they're very good at hanging in there and scrapping out games so they're going to be tough," Travers said.
"But we're well prepared and we're ready so we're looking forward to it."
The last of three games, the first grade clash will kick off at the earlier time of 3pm.
Entry is $10 with gates opening at 10.30am.
