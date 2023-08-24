The Northern Daily Leader
Hunter Gas Landholder Rights Alliance travelled to AgQuip to support protest

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:42am, first published 7:45am
President of the Hunter Gas Landholder Rights Alliance Inc.(HGLRAI) Meg Bowen travelled three hours to AgQuip in Gunnedah to support her fellow landholders and farmers in protest against the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline on Wednesday.

