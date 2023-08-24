President of the Hunter Gas Landholder Rights Alliance Inc.(HGLRAI) Meg Bowen travelled three hours to AgQuip in Gunnedah to support her fellow landholders and farmers in protest against the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline on Wednesday.
She told the Leader this is an on-going fight and it was important for them to be at AgQuip to represent those landholders impacted by the pipeline route.
"Not everyone can come here on a weekday to have a big presence," she said.
"I'm here finding information and talking to fellow landholders to take this all back to landholders down in my area."
Mrs Bowen said the mining company's proposed 200 metre survey corridor could potentially put her property at Stanhope, near Singleton, at risk.
Read more:
"The edge of the 200 metre survey corridor comes through the front part of my loungeroom," she said.
"The corridor takes out my stockyards, which has a water system on them. It takes out my letterbox, front gate, it takes out the small dam in my quarantine paddock.
"So it is quite serious for me on the property, whether the pipeline is on it or not.
"It will be the 30 metre eventual easement pipeline, seeing if it goes in, will have [a] significant impact on my property."
The pipeline, which is slated to carry gas for the domestic market from Queensland to Newcastle via the Narrabri Gas Project and the Liverpool Plains, could stretch upwards of 800km.
In a statement to the Leader, a Santos spokesperson said the project could deliver up to $1.2 billion in royalties directly to the NSW budget, to help fund essential government services like health, roads and education.
"We are working with landholders agreements in place, finalising management plans and submitting approvals documents for the lateral connection into the Narrabri facilities," the spokesperson said.
Seven landholders from the Hunter group joined with members of the Liverpool Plains Action Group (LPAG) to confront Santos representatives at AgQuip on Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.