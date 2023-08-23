Australians will be sporting the humble flanno to support the first ever Flanno for a Farmer Day on Friday, August 25.
Organised by Drought Angels, the $200,000 fundraising goal seems well in reach, with just $50,000 more required to reach the target that will get more Angels on the road and out into farming regions.
The Angels of the Road program currently receives 1200 phone calls and visits 150 farmers from all corners of Australia a year to ensure they have the emotional and financial support during the toughest times.
However, Drought Angels founder Natasha Johnson said with 89,000 farming families in Australia, the demand was increasing.
"We need to find a way to expand our resources," Ms Johnson said.
"Sadly, one primary producer commits suicide every 10 days and it's just not acceptable.
"We are getting incredibly excited that this little initiative, Flanno for a Farmer, is turning into something big that will allow us to keep doing what we do best."
Business and communities across Australia will be showing their support on Friday for the people that put the food on our tables.
The Goondiwindi Showgrounds will be a hive of activity as thousands of flanno wearing residents will descend bright and early to launch the Long Drive for a Drought, of which Drought Angels are a major beneficiary.
"The support has been fantastic," Ms Johnson said.
"By raising a few dollars and donning your finest flanno on Friday August 25, you will be supporting farmers impacted by natural disasters including drought, floods, fires, plagues, COVID, mental wellbeing concerns, and the rising costs of primary production.
"We can't thank you enough."
The campaign has also received strong support from the entertainment industry with the likes of Giaan Rooney, Tania Kernaghan, and Jayne Denham dressing in their flannos to share the important message.
