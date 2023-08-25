A South Tamworth family has been left devastated after their car was destroyed by fire in the driveway of their home.
When Mel McDonald woke at about 4.30am on Thursday, August 24, she was expecting to see her husband Daniel returning home from work.
Instead the noise she heard outside their Kinarra Street home was their family car going up in flames.
A neighbour called the police and fire services, but there was nothing they could do to save the vehicle, a 2018 Ford Escape Trend SUV.
Mrs McDonald said after the emergency services left they found a jerry can on the back seat of the burnt out car, along with a bag of rubbish that had been taken from a bin by the roadside waiting for collection, which they believe was used to fuel the fire.
Mr McDonald door knocked neighbours that morning to see if anyone had heard or seen anything.
One neighbour said they heard noises, and it's believed another may have security camera footage that could assist with the investigation.
The car was Mrs McDonald's main means of transporting the couple's children to and from school, and of getting to job interviews.
She said she had lost her job last November and was actively looking for work, with interviews organised for the Friday. They had to be cancelled, because her son Mason and daughter Ruby were not coping well in the aftermath of the incident.
Aside from Mr McDonald's car, the couple have another older, unregistered vehicle, which they had planned on giving to their son, who turns 16 on Saturday, August 26.
"I was hoping to be able to get a job soon and assist with the funds needed to help Mason work on the vehicle but those plans are now out the window," Mrs McDonald said.
READ ALSO:
"Youth crime has been on the rise in South Tamworth for the past 12 months, with break and enters and high speed car chases along the streets seeming to be a regular occurrence almost every weekend," she said.
"A lot of elderly people live in the street, what if this had happened to one of them, and the house had caught on fire?
"Almost every house or every second house [in the street] has been impacted by crime in some way," she told the Leader.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
They're asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.