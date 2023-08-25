The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Police seek information about the cause of fire which destroyed family car

By Emma Downey
August 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A South Tamworth family has been left devastated after their car was destroyed by fire in the driveway of their home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.