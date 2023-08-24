Next month Tamworth Regional Council will make one of its biggest decisions of the year: choosing who will lead them for the next two.
At the next council meeting in September councillors will contest the positions of mayor and deputy mayor; roles that normally carry two-year terms, but have been shortened to one year and nine months this time around due to COVID delaying the last local council election.
Current deputy mayor Mark Rodda has confirmed to the Leader he will not be seeking to keep his position.
"I feel I can be a far better representative as a councillor rather than in a leadership role, and I know some people might say that sounds absurd but it's the truth," Cr Rodda said.
The long-time councillor and first-time deputy mayor said he feels the leadership role carries an obligation to defend council's decisions, "even when I disagree with them."
"I feel like I'm not properly representing my fellow ratepayers if I can't be critical of decisions I disagree with, and I feel like the position as deputy muzzled me," Cr Rodda said.
"I value my voice, and I like to use it. I'm very much looking forward to breaking free from the shackles of that role and being the councillor that I prefer to be: one that speaks up."
The Leader confirmed councillor Russell Webb will contest the mayoral position again, and if any councillor intends to challenge him they must submit a nomination form within the coming weeks.
When the fresh-faced council took office in 2022, its first order of business was deciding on a new mayor and deputy mayor.
Councillors Russell Webb and Phil Betts - both of whom have decades of local government experience - challenged for the top spot, with Cr Webb clinching the victory.
As for who will put their hand up for the empty deputy spot, last time around it was a three-way race between councillors Mark Rodda, Brooke Southwell, and Helen Tickle.
The top jobs on Tamworth Regional Council are not elected directly. Instead, councillors vote among themselves on who will lead.
"I reckon that's a flaw in our system. Personally, I'd prefer the people of our Local Government Area to determine the leadership of our council," Cr Rodda said.
He also said a major reason he won't keep going as deputy is the role doesn't give him enough notice before summoning him to represent Tamworth council.
"It suits someone who can drop what they're doing at a moment's notice to represent council, and I couldn't do that," Cr Rodda said.
"It was frustrating that I couldn't attend events at the drop of a hat and fill in for the mayor when required because I have a day job I'll still have, hopefully, for another few years."
But he said stepping down from leadership definitely does not mean he's leaving politics, and that he might put his hand up for the position again in a few years' time.
In the meantime, he said he's excited to go back to being the outspoken agitator he used to be.
"I know in the next year before the next local government elections we'll certainly have some challenges we will have to address, and I want to make sure that I'm front and centre in those discussions and I can represent my fellow ratepayers in a frank and fearless manner," he said.
Council will next meet on September 12.
