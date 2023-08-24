"The NSW Chief Scientist conducted an extensive inquiry into coal seam gas production in NSW back in 2014, including impacts on groundwater, and concluded that 'the risks associated with CSG exploration and production can be managed' as long as drilling is allowed only in areas where the geology and hydrogeology can be characterised adequately, and appropriate engineering and scientific solutions are in place to manage the storage, transport, reuse or disposal of produced water and salts," Santos' spokesperson said.