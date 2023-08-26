They are renowned for their energy, their loyalty and their intelligence. And you can't beat a kelpie for their versatility.
But how did this iconic breed come about? And are they, as legend would have it, related to dingoes?
Nicholas Seis is a sheep dog demonstrator from Winona Merino and Kelpie Stud. The Leader caught up with him at AgQuip during the week.
"Frank Scanlon, who played a vital role in bringing kelpies to where they are today, told my dad back in the 1950s or 60s that there is indeed dingo in them," he shared.
Mr Seis explained that the inclusion of dingo heritage was aimed at toughening them up for the demanding field work they would be needed for.
"A typical work day involves a lot of mustering then sheep work. Moreover, the time spent in the yards is equally challenging," he remarked.
Training a working cattle dog is no mean feat, said Mr Seis. It takes more than 200 hours and a profound amount of trust between dog and master.
"When I'm demonstrating, I explain how to train a puppy. This encompasses teaching them how to cast around, move left and right, and respond to commands to stop and stay. Often, dogs prefer to establish a bond before responding to more advanced instructions," he elaborated.
During a demonstration for the Leader, Mr Seis said he preferred simple commands like "Come bye" to direct clockwise movement, "way" for anti-clockwise movement, and "walk-up" to encourage the dog to move away from the sheep herd.
He noted that he opts for these specific commands because, when training a dog for someone else, they are easy to recall and follow.
"What makes them stand out is that the breed is a bit more versatile, tougher, and they are able to endure heat better compared to a Border Collie," he said.
