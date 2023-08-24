From superheroes to dinosaurs, school children have been celebrating their favourite books this week.
Five-year-old Quinn Hamming dressed up as the crime-fighting canine Dog Man for the St Edward's Primary School infants parade on Thursday, August 24.
She said just like her favourite character, she loves helping others.
Olivia Preston said choosing her character was easy.
She dressed up as Sienna the Saturday Fairy from the Rainbow Fairy series.
She said just like fairy magic, she loves the powerful magic of reading because it inspires her.
St Edward's librarian Annie Madden said aside from the fun of dressing up, Book Week also provides kids with the chance to develop their own love of books and reading.
"Being able to choose the books you want to read helps them foster a love a reading. People who read younger, their skills improve and it grows their minds. Kids can learn so much from books," she said.
Since 1945, the Children's Book Council has been bringing together kids and books.
The week runs from Saturday, August 19 to Friday, August 25, with the 2023 theme being "Read, Grow, Inspire".
"For me, it means when we read we learn new things and that grows our minds. That inspires us to dream bigger and to do things we never thought of before," Ms Madden said.
"The book they read may inspire them to become a vet when they grow older, or the book you may read tomorrow may inspire them to go travel to places they've never been before. Books encourage them to do more."
