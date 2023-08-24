This weekend heralds the beginning of the serious stuff in the New England Rugby Union competition for 2023, with a full weekend of semi-final football in Armidale.
Saturday's major semi-final sees reigning premiers and minor premiers St Albert's College host a resurgent Barbarians at UNE's Bellevue Rugby Park, with the winner advancing straight into the grand final.
Barbarians managed to lower the students' colours in the first round and the two subsequent matches have been hard-fought encounters. Saturday's showpiece is sure to be no different.
Having tamed Armidale Blues last round to secure a spot in the major semi, the Barbarians will be looking to overcome the loss of Jack Armatage through suspension and will be bolstered by the return of Josh Clark to the starting line-up, to complement the promising Darcy Booth and evergreen Ed Pitt and Paea Taulanga.
Albies on the other hand will be well rested and should be at full-strength with big games expected from Hamish Brown and Tom McCormack up front, allowing Matt Peterson to dictate the game from 10.
The women's major semi will see Albies take on the Barbarians women's side as well, as the two consistent teams resume their rivalry. In what will no doubt be a strong physical encounter and with lots of scoring, Barbets will look to Skye Gordon-Briggs to lead them around, while Albies' Claire Harpley will be primed for a huge game.
Sunday's minor semis at Moran Oval Armidale will be the end of the road for the loser between hoists Armidale Blues and Tamworth's Magpies. Tamworth secured a semi finals berth courtesy of a last round win over Robb College and have four teams into the semis for the first time.
Armidale have been victorious in the round matches so far, but semi final football is a do-or-die situation and expect plenty of passion and solid contact. The loss of Mick Frost will dent the Blues impact in the middle, with Tom Morgan to provide the starch, up against the wily Barker boys, Jack and Darcy for the Magpies.
The women's minor semi final sees the strong Glen Innes outfit come up against Tamworth, who have been the quiet achievers of this years competition. Look forward to Brooke Klingner lighting up the park for the Elkettes, while Tamworth's Eliza Bennet will be one to watch.
Major semi-finals - Saturday, August 26. Bellevue Oval UNE Armidale
3pm 1st grade - Albies V Barbarians
1.45 pm Women's 10's - Albies V Barbarians
12.10pm 2nd grade - Tamworth V Albies
10.40am 3rd grade - Albies V Tamworth
Minor semi-finals - Sunday August, 27. Moran Oval Armidale
3pm 1st grade - Armidale Blues V Tamworth
1.45 pm Women's 10's Tamworth V Glen Innes
12.10pm 2nd grade - Glen Innes V Armidale Blues
10.40am 3rd grade - Barbarians V Tenterfield
