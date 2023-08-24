The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth police call for help to find missing woman

By Newsroom
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
24-year-old Barbara Kennedy was last seen at a home in Tamworth. Picture Oxley Police District.
24-year-old Barbara Kennedy was last seen at a home in Tamworth. Picture Oxley Police District.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.