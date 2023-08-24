Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Tamworth.
24-year-old Barbara Kennedy was last seen at a home in Tamworth, at 11am on Friday, August 18.
Her family called police on Wednesday, August 23, when they were unable to get in touch with her.
Police and family hold concerns for Barbara's welfare.
Barbara is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 160cm tall, of slim build, long black hair and brown eyes.
She may be travelling in a blue 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, with NSW registration CW61DU.
It's believed Barbara may be in the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Wee Waa or Narrabri areas.
Anyone who sees Barbara or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
