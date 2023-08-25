The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

Tamworth teens try our life in the hospitality sector

By Emma Downey
August 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of Tamworth teens experienced a first-hand, behind-the-scenes look at the local hospitality industry this week, through the Department of Education's Hospitality Industry Pathways Program as part of National Skills Week, which runs from August 21 to 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.