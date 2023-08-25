A group of Tamworth teens experienced a first-hand, behind-the-scenes look at the local hospitality industry this week, through the Department of Education's Hospitality Industry Pathways Program as part of National Skills Week, which runs from August 21 to 27.
Over three days, the students from Tamworth and Peel High Schools gained practical skills and insight into the industry by learning how to do housekeeping, make accommodation beds, prepare their own lunches, organise functions, learn hygiene skills, fold napkins and assist with catering.
Students were able to see that training in play across a live business, in this case at Wests Entertainment Group (WEG), which had 14 students visiting its sites across two days.
The students received a business overview before some practical experience.
On Thursday, August 24, students worked through a range of hospitality experiences with WEG, which included time spent at the Mercure Hotel and West Tamworth League Club, during which they prepared food and made their own lunches.
WEG deputy chief executive officer James Cooper said the hospitality pathyways program was a combination of time for school-based students at the community college, where they had access to specific industry training opportunities, like barista training.
By the end of the day, Mr Cooper said the students had experienced working both front and back of house, functions and catering organisation, and wrapped up the day with an understanding of the beverage side of the business.
"This is the second year Wests has been involved in the program here," Mr Cooper said.
"For our business it's about exposing our brand to potential kids we can employ."
As a result of last year's involvement in the program, Mr Cooper said the business had employed two students.
An education department spokesperson said the purpose of the program was to help students identify potential career pathways through vocational tasters, and at the end of the program, lead to VET, school-based traineeship and employment opportunities.
By giving the students these tasters, a department spokesperson said it was able to address the skills shortage, keep students engaged in their studies and prep them for their future careers.
The spokesperson said there was a high skills shortage across Tamworth and the wider state, particularly in hospitality and tourism.
"Students who have an interest and aptitude for the hospitality and tourism industry have moderate exposure to industry within the Tamworth region," the spokesperson said.
"Local hospitality and tourism industries are open to provide work experience opportunities due to increasing business demands, profitability, and staff resourcing."
