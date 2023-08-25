The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth museum set for electrifying expansion on Peel Street

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A popular museum of history and innovation could soon see its potential electrified as plans for a much-needed expansion pick up steam with Tamworth council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.