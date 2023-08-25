A popular museum of history and innovation could soon see its potential electrified as plans for a much-needed expansion pick up steam with Tamworth council.
The Tamworth Powerstation Museum may finally grow into the next-door property on 218 Peel Street, a move volunteers have been waiting for since 2017.
Tamworth Regional Council purchased the site six years ago with the stated goal of enabling the future transfer of the property to the museum.
(pic of new site here)
In the years since, council has instead leased the building to multiple businesses.
Recently the building has been left empty, which Councillor Mark Rodda, who occasionally volunteers at the museum, sees as an opportunity for council to finally fulfil its promise to the Powerstation Museum.
Cr Rodda put forward a motion to investigate the financial viability of transferring the ownership of 218 Peel Street to the museum at council's most recent meeting.
"Our Powerstation museum was first opened on the ninth of November, 1988, and I remember that day well. The joy of seeing the generation room fire into action, the joy on the faces of the men and women from the former Peel Cunningham Council, who had the foresight to preserve our valuable electricity heritage," Cr Rodda said to his fellow councillors.
One hundred years prior, on November 9, 1888, Tamworth became the first city in the Southern hemisphere - and third in the world - to light its streets using electricity, and the museum exists to celebrate that legacy.
"It's a heritage we should be proud of but one I don't think is often fully appreciated," Cr Rodda said.
The motion was voted through, meaning council staff will prepare a report for councillors to consider and decide on the fate of the building at a future meeting.
READ ALSO:
A volunteer for the Powerstation Museum said the expansion would be very welcome.
"The building was bought specifically for the museum to expand ... We've got three shipping containers full of electrical exhibitions and we're renting a big shed out by the airport full of gear," the volunteer said.
Cr Rodda said in his motion that renting the facility near Tamworth airport costs about $800 per month, which comes out of council's budget.
The museum holds about 9,500 items of historical, cultural, and social significance in total, though thousands of them are sitting in the dark.
"They're all in packing cases so they need to be cleaned and inspected and made sure they're safe so they can be put on display. We want it to be shown instead of sitting there for the mice to eat," the museum volunteer said.
The heritage-listed museum currently sits on the original site of the Tamworth Borough Council's 1888 power station, with a restored 1907 Tamworth Municipal Electrical Showroom building next door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.