The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Researchers warn of increased drought and more severe heat on the way

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More periods of heavy rain are expected in the future, ANU researchers say. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
More periods of heavy rain are expected in the future, ANU researchers say. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

More frequent and longer droughts, but also periods of heavy rain, are likely in Australia, according to research from the Australian National University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.