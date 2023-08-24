The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Roos standout Matt Hall's Tamworth success story

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 24 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roos captain Matt Hall - seen here at Bicentennial Park - has won his debut Tony Gillies Medal. Picture by Mark Bode
Roos captain Matt Hall - seen here at Bicentennial Park - has won his debut Tony Gillies Medal. Picture by Mark Bode

Matt Hall keeps getting rewarded for two of the smartest decisions of his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.