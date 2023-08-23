Fears of a warmer than average summer have prompted an early start to the Bushfire Danger Period across the Tamworth Regional Council area.
Permits will be required from Friday, September 1, 2023, instead of October 1.
Fire Permits set out the rules around how a fire is lit and maintained, and lets firefighters know when landholders are conducting burning activities on their property.
Fire permits can be obtained from Fire Permit Officers.
Simply contact the Tamworth District Fire Control Centre on 02 5778 3600 during business hours.
As a requirement under the permit landholders must provide at least 24 hours notification to adjoining landholders - including those separated via road or waterway - and the NSW RFS of intention to light a fire.
Authorities are urging property owners to start preparing now for the potentially difficult season ahead.
Notification to the NSW RFS can be done: via the QR code on the permit; online www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify; or by phoning 02 5778 3600.
READ ALSO:
Further information regarding the Bush Fire Danger Period and Fire Permits is available via the NSW RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP
The Bushfire Danger period will run through until March 31, 2024.
The Bushfire Danger Period is already under way in the Armidale, Glen Innes Severn, Uralla, Tenterfield, Walcha and Inverell council areas.
NSW Rural Fire Service Get Ready Weekend will be held at Tamworth Bunnings Warehouse on Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 September 2023.
Get Ready Weekend events will also be conducted in the following brigade areas:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.