Fears of a warmer than average summer have prompted an early start to the Bushfire Danger Period across the Tamworth Regional Council area.
Permits will be required from Friday, September 1, 2023.
NSW RFS Superintendent Bron Waters says residents should be prepared.
"Tamworth Regional Council Area is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions so the NSW RFS has declared the Bush Fire Danger Period to begin from [September 1]," Superintendent Waters said.
"Having a bush fire survival plan will ensure all members of the household know what to do on days of increased fire danger and what to do if their home is threatened by fire."
Fire Permits set out the rules around how a fire is lit and maintained, and lets firefighters know when landholders are conducting burning activities on their property.
Landholders must provide at least 24 hours notification to adjoining landholders and the NSW RFS of intention to light a fire.
Superintendent Waters said with summer conditions across the region becoming more conducive to the spread of fire, people need to be extremely careful.
"Residents should prepare their property by removing flammable materials from their yards, clearing leaves from gutters, checking hoses can reach all around the house and where appropriate, conducting hazard reduction activities," she said.
"Residents can ask their local Fire Control Centre for assistance in carrying out safe hazard reductions and for advice about whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate.
"Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond accordingly and minimise the damage."
Fire permits can be obtained from the Tamworth District Fire Control Centre on 02 5778 3600 during business hours.
Notification to the NSW RFS can be done: via the QR code on the permit; online www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify; or by phoning 02 5778 3600.
READ ALSO:
The Bushfire Danger period will run through until March 31, 2024.
The Bushfire Danger Period is already under way in the Armidale, Glen Innes Severn, Uralla, Tenterfield, Walcha and Inverell council areas.
In readiness a NSW Rural Fire Service Get Ready Weekend will be held at Tamworth Bunnings Warehouse on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September 2023.
Get Ready Weekend events will also be conducted in the following brigade areas:
Gwydir, Narrabri and Moree LGAs will also begin their Bush Fire Danger Period on September 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.