AgQuip 2023 has celebrated its 50th anniversary in record style with exhibitors achieving sales of over $10 million.
Tens of thousands of visitors passed through the gates of the three day event, with car parks full to the brim, and the 34 hectare site bustling.
Some 200 exhibitors showcased their wares, with everything from the latest ag-tech innovations to lifestyle alley.
ACM Rural Events Manager Kate Nugent said the event was also a special opportunity to celebrate all those who have had a hand in the success of the event for 50 years.
"It truly takes a village of people working tirelessly behind the scenes for this event to come to life, and we are lucky to have had a dedicated and hard-working team who have worked relentlessly for many years to organise and execute this event to the highest standard," Ms Nugent said.
"As well as our incredible team, it's just been remarkable to see such a show of support from each of the exhibitors that came to be part of the 50th Aon AgQuip.
"We truly are so grateful for the relationships we have forged with brands and businesses across the country, with many exhibitors returning year on year, some for decades."
"Visitors say they've been wowed by the joyous atmosphere felt across the event, as well as the diverse range of brands and exhibitors available to explore on site," Ms Nugent said.
"Last year's event signalled the return of Aon AgQuip following COVID-19, however, we were still hamstrung with supply chain issues affecting businesses globally. This year we are seeing the event not only return to its former glory, but also experience exciting growth."
Ms Nugent said while healthy sales have been reported across the event, many exhibitors say that AgQuip is not just about the revenue, it's a chance to meet with customers face to face, and build strong working relationships.
"Aon AgQuip remains the largest gathering of rural and regional people in Australia and a chance for thousands of brands to showcase their latest products and services," she said.
"The event has been a tremendous success, not only for rural producers and businesspeople, but for the wider regional community who come to meet with friends and family, and enjoy all that AgQuip has to offer."
