The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

AgQuip 2023 sees over $10 million in sales

By Newsroom
August 25 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AgQuip 2023 has celebrated its 50th anniversary in record style with exhibitors achieving sales of over $10 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.