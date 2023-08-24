The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Ryan Wells Memorial set for Manilla Bowling Club

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Duffey holds the Ryan Wells Memorial Bowls Carnival Shield at the Manilla Bowling Club on Wednesday, August 23. Picture by Peter Hardin
Sharon Duffey holds the Ryan Wells Memorial Bowls Carnival Shield at the Manilla Bowling Club on Wednesday, August 23. Picture by Peter Hardin

Sharon Duffey never met Ryan Wells. Her opinion of him is informed by the recollections of others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.