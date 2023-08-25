Mervyn Powell's sense of good fortune is saddled with a great misfortune.
The 21-year-old feels unlucky because he broke his neck playing the sport he loves, rugby league, and may never lace up again.
However, he feels lucky because he was not paralysed and left wheelchair-bound - especially given he behaved normally, or as normal as possible given the pain he was in - for several hours before the seriousness of his situation was identified.
The horror injury occurred when the former Kooty Rooster was tackled playing fullback for the Bourke Warriors in a Barwon Darling Cup clash against Goodooga at Magpies Park, Goodooga, on July 30, 2023.
Powell said a defender "flopped" on the back of his neck and he heard "a big crack."
Powell said he rose, but "got a bit of a head spin". He said he then lay on his back on the field for several minutes, before being helped from the ground.
"But really, I shouldn't have been moved from the field," he said. "The ambulance or something should've got me."
The slightly built speedster watched the rest of the match from a chair on the sideline, and then his friend drove him the some 200 kilometres back home to Bourke. Once there, he went straight to Bourke Hospital, where an X-ray revealed the broken neck.
He is unsure if one or two of his vertebrae sustained a fracture.
"[A doctor at Bourke Hospital] said I was lucky I even make it home from Goodooga to Bourke," he said, adding that he had thought that his sore neck was the result of a pulled muscle "or something" - not a fracture or fractures.
Powell was flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital aboard a NSW Ambulance plane. At Westmead, he underwent surgery and was released from hospital almost a week later.
Powell - a talented artist whose paintings while in high school drew media attention - expects to make a full recovery.
"They [doctors] said I was lucky I was walking again. Very lucky," he said.
Powell is "angry" that the tackle that imperilled him did not even result in a penalty. He said the Warriors sent a video of the incident to the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL).
"And they didn't even do nothing about it," he said, adding that he was considering his legal options.
"I didn't think nothing like that would happen," he said of the injury.
The Leader spoke to Powell before the start of the 2023 Group 4 season, after he had moved from Bourke to Tamworth and signed with the Roosters. Not long after the season started, he returned to Bourke for a visit and he stayed.
"Probably gotta find something easier now [than rugby league]," he said.
"But in a few years' time, I can probably play footy again. But to me, I probably won't ... That's because it [the injury] frightened me."
"I miss playing it," he said of footy.
In a statement sent to the Leader, the NSWRL said "a complaint by the Bourke Warriors regarding a tackle made on Mervyn Powell was lodged outside the time frame for incidents to be referred".
"It was then reviewed on receipt and deemed that no further action be taken," the statement read.
