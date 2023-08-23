It was another packed day at AgQuip in Gunnedah, with thousands upon thousands of visitors passing through the gates of Australia's largest agricultural field days on Wednesday.
For half a century farmers have travelled from every corner of the country to view the latest in agricultural technology and machinery.
As part of celebrations for the event's 50th anniversary, the founder of AgQuip Max Ellis was in attendance to cut a cake, saying he was thankful to all the people who had taken a chance on a "crazy" idea.
"In 1973, it was quite a frantic year, but people pulled out every stop that they could to make it work, and it did," he said.
Reflecting on five decades, Mr Ellis said the event has seen a number of major of changes.
He also recalled the year they brought in an elephant for a special promotion.
"That was the year we had a fencing promotion. The fact that it could withstand the weight of an elephant and it did," said AgQuip's general manager Kate Nugent, who added the three day event has helped change the way Australians and the world 'do farming'.
"AgQuip represents the annual meeting place of rural Australia," she said.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said AgQuip started out as just a small gathering of a few local businesses talking about agriculture and new technology at the Gunnedah racecourse.
"My father-in-law was there in the early stages. So he would be proud along with our community, as AgQuip allows for the community to prosper," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
