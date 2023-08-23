Teenager Leonard Murphy, 16, is missing from the Newcastle area, last seen at a Wallsend shopping centre at about 3.30pm on Saturday, August 19.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Newcastle City Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Concerns are held for his welfare due to his age and police are appealing for public assistance to help find him.
Leonard is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
READ ALSO:
He was last seen wearing grey jacket, black tracksuit pants, and a white hat.
Leonard is known to frequent the Newcastle, Tamworth, Woolloomooloo and Mt Druitt areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.