Missing teen last seen at Wallsend shopping centre

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Teenager Leonard Murphy, 16, is missing from the Newcastle area, last seen at a Wallsend shopping centre at about 3.30pm on Saturday, August 19.

