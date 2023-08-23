The Northern Daily Leader
Camp oven cookout raises thousands of dollars for Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 24 2023 - 7:00am
Spring Ridge's Royal Hotel publicans Jo and Lex Woods run the Henry Dyson Memorial Camp Oven Cookout and have raised $15,335 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter since 2009.

