Spring Ridge's Royal Hotel publicans Jo and Lex Woods run the Henry Dyson Memorial Camp Oven Cookout and have raised $15,335 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter since 2009.
Mr Woods said 24 camp ovens were in operation once again last Saturday, focused on being ready to present their prepared dishes for the almost 200 or so punters who showed up.
Generating plenty of hot coals were old hardwood sleepers rescued from the line upgrades as the entrants who came from Spring Ridge, Colly Blue, Scone, Singleton, Gresford, and Sydney started from scratch to have their meals ready by the 6 pm deadline. Judging was carried out by people's choice, Mr Woods said.
"By paying $10 a plate, they could get a single scoop from a camp oven and taste it. They can go back as many times as they like or visit other cooks' masterpieces, and they would judge their choice of the best meal on the number of seconds or returns for a particular dish," he said.
Stews seemed popular, with plenty of frozen veg added to give colour and extra flavour.
"Apart from stews, we had a couple of roasts, sticky date and cherry chocolate puddings and a damper," he said.
The winners were an Irish backpacker couple working at the Royal Hotel.
Ellen Ryan and Chris Ayes enjoyed the debut with a camp oven turning out a winning Irish stew, complete with the secret ingredient, Guinness beer.
"Guinness, it's mother's milk," Mr Hayes said. "Lex lent us a camp oven, and away we went."
Apart from an interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic (in 2019) and 2020 with the risk of bushfires enforcing a ban, the cook-off has been gathering momentum as a fantastic weekend for locals and visitors to the small community.
Along the wide grassy verges in the main street were campers with swags and tents. Jo Woods said that there were six or eight "grey nomad-type" campers in the recreation grounds and 12 or so vans and campers behind the Royal Hotel.
"It's always held in August, and it's getting bigger yearly," Mrs Woods said.
The cook-off is named the Henry Dyson Memorial Camp Oven Cook-Off, and two of the late Mr Dyson's relatives were there to enjoy the evening.
"It's a great night out and great to see this event going so well," Stewart Dyson said.
