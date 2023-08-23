Community Advisory Body to be launched by Quirindi Care Services

Quirindi Care Services is currently assembling a new Community Advisory Body (CAB) tasked with providing feedback directly to the organisation's governing body about its quality of care, improving its services and involvement in the Liverpool Plains community.
A callout is being placed for residents, their family members or community members who might have an interest in joining the CAB to apply now by contacting QCS via email office@qcs.asn.au or phone (02) 6741 2222.
As part of their recent re-brand, QCS has committed to better understand and meet the needs of their residents, families and employees through a range of community engagement initiatives such as consumer surveys, a recent open day, garden party, new lifestyle program initiatives and now the formation of this consumer advisory body.
General Manager, Kim Riley, said that whilst this advisory body has been government-recommended, "Quirindi Care Services is always striving to go the extra mile, we want to do more than just what is required of us and really make a positive impact in the community and in the lives of our residents and employees.
"By extending this invitation to our residents, their families and any interested community members to apply to join the CAB, we are hoping to strengthen our relationships within the community and really understand how we can improve.
"We are searching right now for community members interested in joining the new CAB by attending our information evening on September 6.
"We are asking for a commitment from interested families and residents who want to help make a difference. In return, we will ensure their contributions are heard," Miss Riley said.
An information evening will be held at the HUB (Quirindi Library) 193 George Street, Quirindi on Wednesday, September 6 at 5pm.
At this session, potential members will hear about the role of the CAB and how this group will be an important means of communication to support both the Board of Directors of QCSL and the residents of Eloura.
The CAB will meet once per quarter face-to-face with the option of video link attendance being available.
An initial one-year commitment will be requested, with the option to extend membership after.
Membership is entirely voluntary and may include completing surveys or phone interviews, reviewing draft documents and providing comment and preparing for meetings to be more informed about the subject matters.
