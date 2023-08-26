The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Op shopping: do something good for others and the environment

By Emma Downey
August 27 2023 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A growing interest in sustainable shopping and vintage clothing, combined with the rise of the #thrifting trend on social media, is increasing the popularity of op shops, which is in turn is helping charitable organisations, both at home and abroad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.