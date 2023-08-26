A growing interest in sustainable shopping and vintage clothing, combined with the rise of the #thrifting trend on social media, is increasing the popularity of op shops, which is in turn is helping charitable organisations, both at home and abroad.
Manager, Carol Brice, said St John's Op Shop, raised "sizeable amounts" of money, which benefited a large number of charitable organisations and community groups.
All donations came from the local community, with clothing separated into grades, and clothing and homewares displayed in separate sections within the op shop.
"We are astounded by how much we are able to raise through the shop, but we put that down to the fact we only offer really good quality items at a value for money price," she said.
"Our prices are very cheap and we can do that due to the abundance of donations."
Mrs Brice and her team of 40 volunteers have been busy with the shop's winter sale, which wraps up on Wednesday, August 30, noting local organisations to have benefited from shop's proceeds in the past included Riding for the Disabled and BackTrack at Armidale.
Some of the proceeds had also been used to buy a defibrillator for St John's Church.
Mrs Brice, who has worked in the op shop for the past 18 years, the last ten as manager, said support had been sent to an Indigenous college, Nungalinya, in Darwin, along with a number of national organisations including the Bush Church Aid Society, Mission without Borders Australia, and Barnabas Aid Australia.
Funds have also been sent to support international charities assisting during disasters, provided food parcels for Ukraine, helped to establish hospital services during the Trkiye-Syria earthquake, and assistance for women in refugee camps in Myanmar to establish micro industries.
But it's not just monetary support provided.
Mrs Brice said the op shop has donated clothing to Queensland indigenous community, Doomagee, while some of the shop's second grade clothing was sent to recycling company One Ten Enterprises, who sent clothing to a number of East African countries, including Mozambique, Malawi and Kenya for use.
She said One Ten Enterprises also donated some clothing to a charity organisation while some was also on-sold to charity organisations in Africa, which prevented the clothing from going to landfill.
"There is very little is wasted," she said.
St John's Op Shop is open Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 12.30pm, at 102 Carthage Street, East Tamworth, opposite the Fire Station.
