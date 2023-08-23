The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Kobe Bone inks new Mackay Cutters contract

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kobe Bone trains with the Mackay Cutters this season. Picture supplied
Kobe Bone trains with the Mackay Cutters this season. Picture supplied

Earlier this month, Kobe Bone celebrated his 21st birthday with his family on the Gold Coast. The gathering doubled as a celebration of transcendence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.