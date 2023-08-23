The nation's largest agricultural field day, Aon AgQuip, is well into its 50th birthday celebration event, with thousands of people flowing through the gates to enjoy the jam-packed three-day event.
"To reach 50 years is a huge milestone, and we are so proud to remain the largest meeting spot of rural and regional Australia," ACM Rural Events General Manager Kate Nugent said.
READ ALSO:
And it's not just an event for farmers.
For those looking to browse the best in regional lifestyle products, the outdoor marketplace is back and better than ever, with everything from hats and bags, homewares and holidays to be found as part of the new Lifestyle Lane.
Spread across 34 hectares AgQuip will continue on Thursday with gates opening at 8.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.