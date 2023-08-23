The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Rural

Time to value-add agricultural innovation on-shore

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 24 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag-tech entrepreneur James Lyon, Tamworth, the potential for government support to continue refining artificial intelligence to pilot drone operation would be more than welcome.
Ag-tech entrepreneur James Lyon, Tamworth, the potential for government support to continue refining artificial intelligence to pilot drone operation would be more than welcome.

Plans to enhance bumper agricultural profits with on-shore value-added manufacturing to rebuild resilient economy are top priority for Federal Labor with plans to sow the seeds of innovative enterprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.